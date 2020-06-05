Mayor, police chief calling for peaceful anti-racism protests this weekend

Toronto's mayor and police chief both say they are hoping for peaceful protests this weekend, with a number of anti-racism demonstrations planned around the GTA.

Mayor John Tory appeared on CBC Radio's Metro Morning Friday, noting that a large-scale protest that happened in the city last weekend went off largely without any violence.

"I hope the same will be true of the protests that are planned for today and tomorrow," Tory said, adding that he hopes for a "made in Toronto" sort of rally.

"I'm listening very carefully to what the people are saying,' Tory said.

Thousands of people took part in a rally downtown last Saturday to protest racism around the world and to demand answers in the death of 29-year-old Toronto resident Regis Korchinski-Paquet.

Protests have also been raging across the United States and other parts of the world following high-profile incidents like the death of George Floyd and violence at demonstrations.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/toronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#toronto</a> is looking very different today as businesses board up to prevent damage and looting as <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/marchforchange?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#marchforchange</a> against anti-black racism is set to begin next hour <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCToronto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCToronto</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNews</a> <a href="https://t.co/FEUaL8Cn5T">pic.twitter.com/FEUaL8Cn5T</a> —@chrisgloverCBC

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said Thursday that officers are prepared for protests this weekend, though he's hopeful people demanding an end to anti-black racism will show up and march peacefully like they did last weekend.

He also acknowledged that police have work to do with people in Toronto's black community.

"We as members of the Toronto Police Service are also grieving at the recent events, but we are hoping that as a community, we can all continue to work together," he said. "We will listen, we will continue — through words and actions — to help restore any public trust that is fractured, especially when it comes to anti-black racism."

Posts over concerns about the protests have also been circulating on social media.

Black Lives Matter Toronto tweeted Friday morning that it has no involvement in any marches or actions this weekend.

"We believe in Black people mourning, grieving, and protesting however works for them & hope everyone look out & care for each other," the group said.

Black Lives Matter – Toronto (BLMTO) has NO involvement in the organizing of any of this weekend’s upcoming actions and marches. We believe in Black people mourning, grieving, and protesting however works for them & hope everyone look out & care for each other. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlackLivesMatter?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlackLivesMatter</a> —@BLM_TO

Retailers on sections of Bloor and Yonge Streets as well as around the Eaton Centre and other areas downtown have fixed boards in place around their buildings in advance of the protests.