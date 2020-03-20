Toronto prison guard tests positive for COVID-19, sources say

A guard at the Toronto South Detention Centre has tested positive for COVID-19, multiple sources say.

The correction facility in Etobicoke houses more than 1,500 inmates.

One source told CBC Toronto the guard had travelled to England before returning to work.

He worked in the admitting and discharge area, the source said, meaning the guard would have been in contact with prisoners going to and from court appearances, as well as other staff.

It's unclear at this time how the facility is dealing with the situation.

Concerns about the spread of COVID-19 have already led authorities to suspend personal visits with inmates at Ontario and federal prisons.

More to come.