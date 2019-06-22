Pride parade takes to Toronto's streets Sunday amid concerns over protests

The marquee event of Toronto's Pride weekend gets underway Sunday afternoon, but the typically fun and celebratory parade will take place under a blanket of extra security following an altercation at a Pride event in nearby Hamilton last weekend.

The Pride parade, one of the largest in North America, will wind through downtown streets under what's expected to be sunny skies. But Pride Toronto executive director Olivia Nuamah said earlier this week that organizers and police have stepped up security.

Last Saturday, a physical confrontation broke out at the Hamilton Pride festival, with several people receiving minor injuries. Investigators suggested individuals with the yellow vest movement were involved.

The board of directors for Pride Hamilton said the protest was led by "religious leaders from the United States and Canada," who intentionally came to "hatefully" disrupt the event.

Nuamah told CBC News Network last Sunday that such groups routinely protest at Pride events. While the protests are nothing new, she said, political rhetoric "has become much more heated" in recent years and given a space for some to spout anti-LGBT views. Detroit's Pride parade earlier this month was marred by protesters wearing swastikas.

"When people ask what is Pride and why we continue to call Pride a protest, it's because of the events we've seen over the last three or four weeks," Nuamah said. "There is a significant problem when it comes to full acceptance of the LBGTQ2+ community in Canada and all over the world."

The protests, Nuamah noted, show how important an event like Pride remains.

"This is exactly why Pride is a protest and not a celebration. And until these incidents stop it will continue to be a protest and celebrating will be second to that."

Nuamah said both Pride Toronto and Toronto police have stepped up their security plans amid concerns over protests.

"Between the two of us we pretty much promise that our Pride will be a Pride that will not be infected with this disease," she said.

Happy Pride Toronto! The members of the @TorontoPolice are working all weekend to keep the peace and ensure public safety so everyone can enjoy the celebrations.

Pride festivities in 2019 also mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York City that were spurred by a series of police raids on LGBT-friendly establishments, including the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village.

The demonstrations have long been credited as the birth of the gay rights movement.

The arrest of serial killer Bruce McArthur, who ultimately pleaded guilty to killing eight men, most of whom had ties to Toronto's Gay Village, hung over last year's Pride events.

Nuamah told CBC Toronto a couple of weeks ago that the years it took to arrest and charge McArthur were proof that the message of the Stonewall Riots still matters. Uniformed police will once again not be marching in this year's parade.

"In 2019 we're celebrating 50 years of what should be equality but what in fact continues to be an ongoing struggle for LGBT rights as symbolized in Bruce McArthur and his decade-long serial murder spree," she said.

The McArthur case is part of a review of Toronto police missing persons' cases that is being conducted by a former judge.

Officers are still allowed to march in civilian clothing.

But there are those that feel officers should be allowed to march in uniform because asking them to do otherwise forces them to separate themselves from part of who they are.

"[It's] asking police officers to put aside part of their identity. You have to understand the police culture is all based on identity," Joe Couto, director of government relations and communications for the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police, told CBC Toronto earlier this week.

"The police identity ingrains itself into who you are and what you are."

Nuamah said Pride Toronto isn't shunning LGBT officers or forcing them to turn away from their identity. She said the issue is with policing as a whole.

"Policing as an institution, as a practice, has been problematic to this community and that needs to change," she said.

The Pride parade begins at 2 p.m. ET at Church and Bloor streets and will wind its way west to Yonge Street, south on Yonge to Dundas Street and east on Dundas to Victoria Street. More than 200 groups will be marching in the parade.