Toronto Pride in pictures: A collage of celebration and grief

Thousands descended on Toronto's downtown core to march in the city's Pride parade, turning what was an otherwise dreary, grey day into a rainbow of celebration.

The parade, an annual event that has become an enduring thread in the city's fabric, has in recent years also been a source of controversy: from police withdrawing their application to march in the event, to tensions over the handling of the case of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.

Thirty-eight years after the first parade, the event remains a symbol of solidarity and celebration for many in the LGBTQ community.