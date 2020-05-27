Toronto to break down spread of COVID-19 by postal code, a first during Ontario's crisis

Toronto is set to unveil detailed information about the spread of the novel coronavirus by postal code, marking the first time such information has been made available in Ontario during the pandemic.

The information is expected to be shared by Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city's medical officer of health, at Toronto's daily COVID-19 news conference.

The data is expected to show a disproportionate impact in low-income neighbourhoods and multi-unit residences.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has previously said public health officials have started identifying "hot spots" where the virus is spreading more readily than in other areas.

Toronto, Peel Region and Windsor-Essex County were said to be the areas of greatest concern, though more detailed information was not made available to the public.

Ford elaborated slightly Monday afternoon, saying "parts" of those regions were most affected. He also mentioned parts of Brampton, north Etobicoke and Scarborough.

At his weekly news conference on Wednesday, Brampton mayor Patrick Brown called on the province to release hot spot information as soon as possible "so residents know where there are areas of greater concern and areas where the virus seems to be circulating in the community."

According to recent analysis by CBC News, the Greater Toronto Area has accounted for more than 76 per cent of Ontario's confirmed cases since May 1.

The Ford government has faced increasing pressure this week to share more information about where the virus is spreading in Ontario.

Health Minister Christine Elliott has said the province intends to do so, though she did not say when that will happen.