Toronto is opening 10 outdoor pools this weekend. Here's what you need to know

Looking to get out and beat the heat this weekend? The City of Toronto will open 10 outdoor pools on Saturday, ahead of its planned summer opening of 55 pools across the city.

The remaining 45 outdoor city pools are set to open on June 25 and will be running on a partial schedule — evenings and weekends. Splash and spray pads across the city are currently open.

Outdoor pools will be open and running on a full schedule as of June 30, along with wading pools, the city says.

"We are happy to kick off the outdoor pool season this weekend and look forward to the summer pool season ramping up when the school year ends," says Mayor John Tory in a news release Friday.

The following outdoor pools will be open on Saturday:

Alex Duff Memorial Pool – 779 Crawford Street.

Grandravine Community Recreation Centre – 23 Grandravine Drive.

Heron Park Community Centre – 292 Manse Road.

High Park Outdoor Pool – 1873 Bloor Street West.

Kiwanis Outdoor Pool – 375 Cedervale Avenue.

McGregor Park Community Centre – 2231 Lawrence Avenue East.

Monarch Park Outdoor Pool – 115 Felstead Avenue.

Parkway Forest Community Centre – 59 Forest Manor Road.

Pine Point Outdoor Pool – 15 Grierson Road.

West Mall Outdoor Pool – 370 The West Mall.

Gord and Irene Risk Community Centre Outdoor Pool and Ledbury Park Outdoor Pool will be closed for the summer season due to "critical repairs," the city says.

Donald D. Summerville Olympic Pools and Riverdale Park East Outdoor Pool are also undergoing "unexpected and needed repairs," and are expected to open later this summer but the city has not determined a set date.

More information about pool openings and closures this summer can be found here on the city's website.

People climb the steps to a waterslide at Alex Duff Memorial Pool, in Toronto, on Aug. 20, 2021. The pool is one of 10 outdoor city pools set to open on Saturday for the summer season. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Access to pools is free for all ages and reservations are not required, the city notes. Outdoor lane swim is free and open to swimmers aged seven years and older for swimming continuous lengths or widths.

All pools will have supervision or swimming ability requirements in place for children under 10 years.

Saturday will see a high of 20 C with clearing, while Sunday will see a high of 21 C and sunny weather, according to Environment Canada.

Ferry service running on summer schedule

Anyone looking to visit Toronto Island this weekend should note that the ferry service is operating on a summer schedule.

The earliest ferry departing the city to Centre Island on Mondays to Sundays is at 8 a.m. and the latest ferry departing Centre island is at 11:45 p.m. Hours differ for ferry service to Hanlan's Point and Ward's Island.

"Centre Island's schedule may increase to every 15 minutes depending upon weather and crowd requirements," the city notes.

Ferries leave the city from the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal, located at the foot of Bay Street at Queens Quay, the city noted.

Ferry service hours can be found here on the city's website.