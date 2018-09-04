Updated
Toronto police charge man, 20, in Yorkdale shooting
Toronto police arrested and charged a 20-year-old man on Tuesday in connection with a shooting at Yorkdale mall.
Police said they arrested Zion Sankar-Beharry, 20, outside of Trenton, Ont., on Monday without incident, following the shooting at the mall last Thursday afternoon.
Sankar-Beharry has been charged with:
- Two counts of attempt murder.
- Two counts of point firearm.
- Use/handle/store firearm carelessly.
- Two counts of reckless discharge firearm.
- Possess loaded regulated firearm.
- Occupy motor vehicle with firearm.
- Possess weapon for committing an offence.
- Carry concealed weapon.