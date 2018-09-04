Skip to Main Content
Toronto police charge man, 20, in Yorkdale shooting
Toronto police arrested and charged a 20-year-old man on Tuesday in connection with a shooting at Yorkdale mall.
Police said they arrested Zion Sankar-Beharry, 20, outside of Trenton, Ont., on Monday without incident, following the shooting at the mall last Thursday afternoon.

Sankar-Beharry has been charged with:

  • Two counts of attempt murder. 
  • Two counts of point firearm. 
  • Use/handle/store firearm carelessly.
  • Two counts of reckless discharge firearm. 
  • Possess loaded regulated firearm. 
  • Occupy motor vehicle with firearm. 
  • Possess weapon for committing an offence. 
  • Carry concealed weapon. 

