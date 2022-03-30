Toronto police identify woman found dead in garbage bag in Leslieville

Toronto police have identified a woman found dead in a black garbage bag in Leslieville this week.

Police said on Wednesday the body found near Eastern and Berkshire avenues on Monday was that of Tien Ly, 46, of Toronto.

The person who discovered the body called 911 at about 1:30 p.m.. Police believe someone used a collapsible shopping cart to move the body, which they say showed obvious signs of trauma and dismemberment.

Police say they cannot locate Ly's son, Dallas Ly, 20, and are concerned for his well-being. They say he is not a suspect.

He lived with his mother in a condo building near Carlaw Avenue and Dundas Avenue East, according to Const. Alex Li, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

"Officers are concerned because of what they found at the residence," Li said.

On Tuesday, police released images of Tien Ly's fingernails and toenails, which were painted with a unique pattern, and images of the long-sleeved, red Armani Exchange shirt she was wearing.

Investigators released them hoping members of the public could help police to identify her. She is Toronto's 17th homicide victim of the year.