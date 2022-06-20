Toronto mayor calls rash of weekend shootings in the city 'extremely disturbing'

Toronto's mayor says a rash of shootings in the city over the weekend, which left two men dead and two teen boys with critical injuries, are "extremely disturbing."

Police say they are investigating total of six separate shootings that took place throughout the city between Friday and Sunday.

Eleven people were shot in total over the weekend, including two incidents that are now considered homicides, police said.

"Any gun violence in our city is unacceptable and the fact there were several shootings in our city this weekend including one where two young boys were victims is extremely disturbing," Mayor John Tory said in a series of tweets Monday morning.

Toronto police Supt. Steven Watts said during a press conference on Monday there is no "significant danger" to the public at this time.

6 shootings throughout the city

Police say the first shooting took place in the city's northwest at around 10:40 p.m. Friday, leaving one man dead and another with serious injuries. It happened near the area of Scarlett Road and Scarlettwood Court.

When police arrived, they found bullet casings and a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Around the same time, another man, who appeared to be involved in the same shooting, went to a local hospital with serious gunshot wounds, police say. He is now in stable condition.

A few hours later at around 3:20 a.m. Saturday, a second incident occurred where a man with multiple gunshot wounds walked into a 7-Eleven convenience store near the area of Dorney Court and Lawrence Heights in the north end of the city.

Then later on Saturday afternoon, police say two teen boys aged 15 and 17 were shot multiple times while near a playground in the west end near the area of Humber Boulevard and Alliance Avenue.

Both teens suffered serious injuries and were rushed to hospital, police said, but are expected to survive.

Then on Sunday afternoon at around 4:17 p.m., police say a man in north Toronto was taken to hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He is now in non-life-threatening condition.

Only minutes later, a separate shooting took place in the area of Caledonia Road and Lawrence Avenue West. Officers received a report of gunfire at 4:25 p.m. When police arrived, they found a man in his twenties with critical injuries. Police say he died at the scene.

Investigators say the sixth shooting took place near McCowan Road and Milner Avenue just north of Highway 401, at an unsanctioned car meet in a parking lot around 8 p.m. Sunday. The incident left three men and one woman with gunshot wounds. They were all in non-life-threatening condition on Monday, police said.

Watts said the event was initially set to take place in nearby Durham Region but moved west to Toronto. He declined to comment on any potential links between the incidents.

After the violent weekend, Tory took to Twitter saying he will "continue to support police — including our guns and gangs task force — doing all they can to stop gun violence along with a further crackdown on the flow of illegal guns into Canada and the approval of the Government of Canada gun reforms underway.

"I will also continue to support the investments our city has made and that all governments should be making in kids and families by providing programs that work to address the roots of gun violence," he said.