Toronto police ID Paul Morgan, 79, as man found dead in North York home

Toronto police identified Dr. Paul Morgan, 79, as the victim found dead inside a North York home. 

Detectives investigating death of retired oral surgeon, although case not ruled a homicide

CBC News ·
Dr. Paul Morgan, 79, was found dead inside a home at 42 Howard Dr., Toronto police say. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police have identified Dr. Paul Morgan Wednesday as the man found dead inside a North York home.

Although homicide detectives are investigating the sudden death of Morgan, 79, police have not ruled the incident a homicide. 

Officers were called to an address on Howard Drive, near Sheppard Avenue East and Leslie Street, at about 8:00 a.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found the body of the retired oral surgeon and philanthropist with obvious signs of trauma. 

Although the victim couldn't initially be identified, a post-mortem examination completed Wednesday morning revealed his identity, police said in a news release. 

Anyone who was in contact with Morgan leading up to, and over, the Easter long weekend is asked to contact police.

