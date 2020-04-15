Toronto police ID Paul Morgan, 79, as man found dead in North York home

Toronto police have identified Dr. Paul Morgan Wednesday as the man found dead inside a North York home.

Although homicide detectives are investigating the sudden death of Morgan, 79, police have not ruled the incident a homicide.

Officers were called to an address on Howard Drive, near Sheppard Avenue East and Leslie Street, at about 8:00 a.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found the body of the retired oral surgeon and philanthropist with obvious signs of trauma.

Although the victim couldn't initially be identified, a post-mortem examination completed Wednesday morning revealed his identity, police said in a news release.

Anyone who was in contact with Morgan leading up to, and over, the Easter long weekend is asked to contact police.