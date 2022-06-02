Toronto Police Service ends mandatory COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members

The Toronto Police Service says it has ended its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for all members.

The move means 101 employees currently on unpaid leave of absence will return to work on June 21, police said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Officers will be deployed as operationally required by the service and civilian members will return to their original roles," police said the statement.

Police said they decided to end the vaccine mandate because of the current state of the pandemic, the easing of public health measures and the unique nature of its workplaces. About 99 per cent of iof TPS members are fully vaccinated and new hires are expected to be fully vaccinated, police said.

According to police, the vaccine mandate from the start reflected the nature of work done by its members and the legal requirements of the Police Services Act, which they said has strict rules around the suspension, discipline and termination of uniformed officers.

"As the pandemic has evolved, the service has continued to evaluate its approach in light of these factors and the specific occupational health context for our workplaces," police said.

"The service continues to ensure that our workplaces remain safe, which includes continued COVID-19 measures as appropriate."