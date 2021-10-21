Toronto police officers who ignore COVID-19 vaccinate mandate policy will be put on unpaid leave
Toronto police officers who aren't fully vaccinated or haven't disclosed their COVID-19 vaccination status by Nov. 30 will be put on indefinite unpaid leave, the service says.
So far 90 % of the force has disclosed its vaccination status, with 94% of those fully vaccinated
Any such member, uniformed or not, will not be allowed to enter buildings until they comply with the mandatory vaccine and disclosure policy.
Those members will also not be eligible for promotions to supervisory or management positions, the service said in a news release Thursday.
"Vaccination against COVID-19 protects the health and safety of each of our members, our workplaces and the public we serve," said Chief James Ramer.
So far, 90 per cent of the service's members have disclosed their status, with 97 per cent of those having received one dose and 94 per cent fully vaccinated.
