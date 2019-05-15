Canada-wide warrants issued for 3 suspects in shooting death of Etobicoke man

Canada-wide warrants were issued on Wednesday for three suspects in connection with a shooting that left an Etobicoke man dead earlier this month, Toronto police say.

All three are wanted for first-degree murder and all three are considered armed and dangerous.

Blain Gerrado Grindley, 26, of Toronto, died of gunshot wounds at 256 Garland Blvd., near Finch Avenue W. and Martin Grove Road, in Rexdale on May 1. Police received a 911 call at 1:16 p.m. Grindley was a resident of the townhouse complex.

Homicide Det. Steve Henkel told reporters on Wednesday that police are looking for a Brampton man, age 29, and two Mississauga men, ages 21 and 27. A vehicle was involved in the murder, he said.

Henkel said police identified the suspects with the help of information gleaned from security camera video, interviews with witnesses and help from other police forces in the GTA.

Homicide Det. Steve Henkel listens to a question from a reporter. Police are appealing to the public for more information about the murder of Blain Gerrado Grindley but are releasing few details. (YouTube)

On May 1, when police and paramedics arrived at the scene, Henkel said they found Grindley collapsed on the floor in his unit, unresponsive and without vital signs. He had obvious signs of "gunshot trauma to his body."

There was at least one other person in the unit at the time but that person was not injured, he said.

Paramedics tried to save Grindley's life, but he died at the scene. Henkel declined to say if Grindley was shot inside his unit or made his way there after the shooting and Henkel would not say how many times the victim was shot.

An autopsy the next day confirmed that Grindley died of gunshot wounds, police told CBC Toronto.

"An extensive video canvas was conducted within the city of Toronto as well as the Greater Toronto Area," Henkel told reporters.

A Toronto police cruiser is parked near a townhouse complex in Rexdale where Blain Gerrado Grindley, 26, of Toronto, was shot to death. (Grant Linton/CBC)

"This investigation is continuing and far from over. We continue to appeal for witnesses. I encourage anyone who may know these males, or their whereabouts, or who may be aware of the circumstances surrounding Blain's murder, to please contact us."

Police not commenting on possible motive

Grindley's death marked Toronto's 22nd homicide of the year.

Henkel declined to comment on a possible motive, declined to say if the killing was targeted or if it was gang related in any way. He also declined to say if the victim and the suspects knew each other.

"I can tell you a vehicle was used and the investigation has led us outside of the GTA," he added.

Henkel declined to describe the make and model of the vehicle. No video obtained by police will be released, he said. "The video forms the evidence," he said.

He said the suspects should obtain lawyers and surrender to police and anybody who helps them evade capture will also be prosecuted.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.