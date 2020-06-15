Police offering $75K for info on alleged playground shooter, now in hiding for over 2 years

Toronto police are now offering a $75,000 reward in their search for a suspect who has been in hiding for more than two years after a shooting that injured two young girls at a playground.

The money will be paid out if information provided leads to the arrest of T'Quan Robertson, 24, who is wanted for attempted murder and aggravated assault.

"We urge you, if you know where T'Quan Robertson is or you have any information that can assist investigators in locating him, come forward, speak up," said Sean Sportun, the chair of Crime Stoppers.

Robertson is one of four men alleged to have taken part in a shooting at 10 Alton Towers Circle, near McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue in Scarborough, on a June afternoon in 2018.

Police say they were targeting a man who was at a playground where 11 kids were also playing.

Two sisters, aged five and nine at the time, suffered gunshot wounds.

Investigators say there were 11 children at this playground when a group of men opened fire, targeting an adult in the area. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Police have so far made two arrests in connection with the shooting, while another man was charged with accessory after the fact, making Robertson the only remaining suspect still at large.

He is described as 5'8" and 130 lbs. Police say Robertson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators previously said the other suspects were likely being helped by friends or acquaintances before their arrests.

One of them was found by police in Algonquin Highlands, around 275 kilometres northeast of Toronto, after evading police for more than two months.

The man who police believe was the target of the shooting has also been arrested

Police announced a $50,000 reward for information about Robertson in June 2019.

They plan to amplify news of the increased reward through the Bolo Program, which uses social media and other forms of digital advertising to search for suspects wanted by police.