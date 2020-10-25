Toronto police set up tip line to learn more about suspected killer of Christine Jessop

Toronto police have set up a tip line to find out more information about the man they believe sexually assaulted and killed nine-year-old Christine Jessop in 1984.

On Oct, 15, police said DNA evidence indicated that Calvin Hoover, then 28, had sexually assaulted Jessop and would have been charged with her murder if he were alive.

A lawyer for Jessop's family said they learned from police that Hoover died by suicide in 2015.

Jessop, of Queensville, Ont., disappeared on Oct. 3, 1984, as she headed to a park after school to meet a friend. Her body was found on New Year's Eve that year in a farm field about 55 kilometres away in Sunderland, Ont. Forensic evidence indicated she had been sexually assaulted and stabbed soon after her abduction.

Hoover had lived in Toronto, Durham Region and Port Hope until he died in 2015.

Since police identified Hoover as her likely killer, investigators have received more 60 tips from the public.

"As investigators continue to trace the steps of Calvin Hoover from 1984 to 2015, they are asking for any and all information that could assist them with their efforts," police said in a news release on Saturday.

"A dedicated phone number and email have been set up for this purpose."

The phone number is 416-808-7491 and the email is: jessoptip@torontopolice.on.ca

On Oct, 15, police said DNA evidence indicated that Calvin Hoover, then 28, had sexually assaulted Christine Jessop and would have been charged with her murder if he were alive. Hoover had lived in Toronto, Durham Region and Port Hope until he died in 2015. (Toronto Police Service)

Insp. Hank Idsinga, commander of Toronto police's homicide unit, said tips make a difference to police as they continue to investigate the killing.

"The officers with the Cold Case section of Homicide have been grateful for the information they have received so far," Idsinga said in the release.

"Every detail that comes in can help us determine the last moments of Christine's life and establish any connection to other possible incidents."

In 1985, police arrested and charged Morin, Christine's then-24-year-old neighbour, in her killing. Morin was acquitted at his first trial, but convicted of first-degree murder on retrial in 1992 and sentenced to life in prison.

DNA evidence finally exonerated him 1995, prompting the Ontario government to apologize for his prosecution and pay him $1.25-million in compensation.