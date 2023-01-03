Toronto police ask for the public's help identifying pair in 'threatening' incident aboard TTC

Toronto police are asking for the public's help identifying a man and woman involved in an alleged "threatening" incident on board the TTC.

In a release Tuesday, police say the man and woman were riding in a streetcar between Greenwood and Donlands stations on Oct. 23, 2022, around 6:30 p.m when the man started harassing other passengers.

The man was seen drawing and then sheathing a knife, police say.

Police describe the man as five feet, seven inches tall with a thin build. Police say he weighs about 130 lbs, has a shaved head, is balding, and has written script tattooed on his right hand.

He was wearing a black jacket with a black hood, black and white bandana, yellow pants and dark shoes, while also carrying a zebra print bag, police say.

The woman meanwhile is described as five feet, eight inches tall with a medium build. She has long brown hair with a grey patch, and a large butterfly tattoo on the left side of her chest.

Police say she was wearing a dark jacket, dark v-neck shirt, dark pants, dark boots and a white scarf with black stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.