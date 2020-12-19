Police investigating suspicious letters containing white powder delivered in Etobicoke

Toronto police are investigating several suspicious letters delivered to Etobicoke residents Friday evening demanding money in exchange for the families' safety and containing a white powder claimed to be fentanyl.

Police with 22 Division say they've received multiple reports from people who received letters individually addressed to them and delivered to their homes by mail.

The letters instruct recipients to deposit Bitcoin in exchange for their family's safety. Police have not specified the amount of Bitcoin being demanded.

Toronto Fire Services confirmed the letters were sent to Lake Promenade in South Etobicoke.

Police are asking the public to be cautious when opening their mail, and if they receive a suspicious letter to try not to touch it.

Anyone who receives such a letter is asked to contact police immediately. Investigators say to place the envelope outside in a sheltered area and then cover it with an upside down garbage can or something similar to protect it, until officers can arrive and seize it.

Those with information are asked to contact police at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.