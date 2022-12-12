Toronto police officer who ran disciplinary hearings office pleads guilty to impaired driving

A Toronto Police Service superintendent who was leading the force's disciplinary hearings has pleaded guilty to an impaired driving charge after a crash east of Toronto earlier this year.

According to Oshawa court staff, Supt. Riyaz Hussein pleaded guilty to driving with a blood alcohol level over 80 in connection with a January crash in Pickering, Ont. in which Riyaz drove into the back of a delivery truck.

The plea was entered in early October, court staff told CBC News.

Hussein has been sentenced to a one-year driving prohibition and fined $1,560. Additional charges of careless driving and having open liquor in a vehicle were withdrawn.

In addition to the criminal conviction, Hussein will also face a disciplinary hearing at the Toronto police tribunal, however no date has yet been set.

Sources previously told CBC News that Hussein was driving an unmarked police vehicle, which had been assigned to him.

Hussein has been with the force for 33 years and was suspended with pay following the crash.

Police say he returned to duty in February of this year and was placed on administrative duties.