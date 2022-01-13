Toronto police sergeant charged with sexual assault in 2013 incident

A Toronto police staff sergeant has been arrested and charged in an alleged sexual assault dating back nearly a decade.

Jai Escott, 47, has spent 19 years in the service and is presently with 42 Division.

The Toronto Police Service says Escott has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident in December 2013, and has been suspended with pay.

He's set to appear in court in Oshawa on Feb. 15 at 11:30 a.m.