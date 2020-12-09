Toronto police charge woman with 2nd-degree murder after man stabbed to death in east end

Toronto police have charged a woman with second-degree murder after a man died in hospital of stab wounds last week.

The stabbing happened on Coxwell Avenue and Hanson Street on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Police allege the victim was fatally wounded during an argument with the accused. Officers arrived to find a man with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead there.

Police have identified the man as Matthew Rigby, 37, of Toronto. Rigby is Toronto's 69th homicide victim of the year.

Officers found the woman in the area, arrested and charged her.

She is due to appear in court on Wednesday.