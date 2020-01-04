Skip to Main Content
Elderly woman suffers serious, possibly life-threatening injuries in stabbing
Toronto

An elderly woman was rushed to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries after she was stabbed early Saturday, Toronto paramedics say.

Woman found near Carlaw Avenue and Queen Street East early Saturday

CBC News ·
Toronto police gather evidence at the scene of a stabbing in the east end early Saturday. An elderly woman was rushed to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics say. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

The woman was found in the area of Carlaw Avenue and Queen Street East. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 1:30 a.m.

Paramedics took the woman to a trauma centre. She was suffering from stab wounds, according to James Burgin, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services.

Toronto police are investigating. Officers taped off an alley in the area as they searched for evidence.

