Elderly woman suffers serious, possibly life-threatening injuries in stabbing

An elderly woman was rushed to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries after she was stabbed early Saturday, Toronto paramedics say.

The woman was found in the area of Carlaw Avenue and Queen Street East. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 1:30 a.m.

Paramedics took the woman to a trauma centre. She was suffering from stab wounds, according to James Burgin, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services.

Toronto police are investigating. Officers taped off an alley in the area as they searched for evidence.