Toronto police searching for woman who has been missing for 17 years

Toronto police announced on Monday that investigators are trying to track down a missing woman who was last seen in 2004.

Anne-Marie LaForest was was known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area, police said in a news release.

Det. Const. Sheena Cannon said LaForest's family members last spoke with her around 17 years ago, and they had made attempts to try and locate her through the years. The family reported her missing in 2019.

"It wasn't out of the norm for the family to go in and out [of] touching base with her or speak with her as she moved around," Cannon told CBC Toronto.

"It wasn't until 2019 that they believed that something was more wrong because they could not locate her, and then they contacted police."

Investigators said LaForest may have worked as a hairdresser in Peterborough and Buckhorn, Ont.

'There is a concern for her safety'

As part of Monday's news release, police have released sketches of what LaForest would look like today in the hope that someone will recognize her.

Investigators say LaForest, who is now 62 years old, has a fair complexion, weighs about 110 pounds and stands about five foot five inches tall. She has straight blonde hair, light green eyes, pierced ears and is bilingual.

Anne-Marie LaForest is pictured here in 2004. She is now 62 years old. (Toronto Police Service)

Cannon said "there is a concern for her safety," but she could not share more specific details.

According to Cannon, investigators are still focusing on the Peterborough and Buckhorn areas because they have not been able to narrow down the last place LaForest was seen.

"We have been in contact with all the [police] services in Ontario to help with this investigation," Cannon said.

Police are urging anyone with any information to contact Crime Stoppers.