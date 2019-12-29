Homicide detectives investigate incident in Scarborough

Toronto police homicide detectives are investigating an incident in Scarborough early Sunday.

The incident happened at a midrise building at 400 McCowan Road, north of Eglinton Avenue East, according to Const. Craig Brister, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

Brister said police were called to the area at about 2:50 a.m. The residence is a Toronto Community Housing building.

"The investigation is currently ongoing and homicide has been called in to investigate," Brister said on Sunday.

Staff Sgt. Al Thomson of Toronto police's 43 Division, said a shooting occurred at the building overnight.

At the building, police taped off the parking lot and part of the lobby after they arrived. There was a heavy police presence after 3 a.m.

A police K9 unit came to the building and searched the area for evidence.

The victim, a man believed to be in his 20s, was not transported to hospital, according to Shawn Staff, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services.

No suspect information was available.