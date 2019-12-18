Brampton man shot to death in North York parking lot on weekend, 1 arrested

Toronto police have identified a man shot to death in a shopping plaza parking lot in North York on the weekend.

Dwight Angus, 38, of Brampton, was fatally wounded at Keele Street and Wilson Avenue early Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Angus is Toronto's 69th homicide victim of the year.

Police said they have arrested and charged a 38-year-old Toronto man with second degree murder in connection with the death. The man appeared in a Toronto courtroom on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident began on Saturday night at about 11:25 p.m., when two men were sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot.

Police said a third man approached the two and the three men began to talk to each other outside of the vehicle.

"The third man fired a handgun at one of the other men, then fled the scene," police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the area at about 1 a.m. on Sunday. They were told that a man was in distress.

Toronto police say Dwight Angus was shot and killed in this parking lot. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

When police and paramedics arrived, they found Angus without vital signs. Toronto paramedics tried to save his life, but they were unsuccessful.

Initially, police said Angus was found in an SUV and that they weren't sure where the shooting happened. Police had said they received no calls about the sound of gunshots in the area.

There were people nearby at the time, however. The parking lot is outside a 24-hour Metro grocery store.

Duty Insp. Jim Gotell had told reporters: "It was late at night, but there were still people out and about in that parking lot."

As of Sunday at midnight, there have been 464 shootings in Toronto so far this year, according to the police's public safety data portal.