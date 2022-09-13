Toronto police seek 4th man in shooting death of Regent Park youth worker

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a fourth suspect in the shooting death of a well-known youth worker in Regent Park.

Thane Murray, 27, of Toronto, was shot several times on Sept. 18, 2021 in the area of Oak and Sumach streets. He died at the scene. Two other men suffered gunshot wounds as well.

Murray was Toronto's 61st homicide victim of the year. An advocate for Regent Park's youth, Murray worked at several recreational facilities in Toronto and was an employee of the Regent Park Community Centre.

Police said four men wearing masks and dark coloured clothing opened fire on Murray and the two other men. Then, the gunmen fled on foot. Police were called to the area shortly before 9 p.m.

One of the two other victims of the shooting, who was 29, suffered critical injuries. The second man, 27, was seriously injured.

In December of last year, police arrested two men. Both were charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. Both were 20 years old when they were charged. They appeared in a Toronto courtroom on Dec. 14.

Police also issued an arrest warrant for a 27-year-old man, who is wanted on the same charges. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

On Tuesday, police said they are seeking a fourth man, 22.

They are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).