Man seriously injured after police shooting in northwest Toronto

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a police shooting in Toronto Monday morning.

According to a series of posts on Twitter from Toronto police, officers were first called around 7:58 a.m. about reports of a person in a park with a knife in the area of Black Creek Drive and Todd Baylis Boulevard, which is near Coronation Park.

Police said he "may be threatening people in the park," and advised people in the area to be cautious.

Investigators later said that an officer had fired their gun, and a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Toronto paramedics told CBC News an ambulance was called in around 8 a.m., and an adult man was rushed to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police later said the provincial Special Investigations Unit (SIU) had invoked its mandate, and further information would come from them.

The SIU investigates the conduct of law enforcement officials where death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person occurred.

Road closures are in effect in the area. Police say southbound Black Creek Drive traffic is being diverted westbound onto Trethewey Drive, eastbound Trethewey Drive is closed between Todd Baylis Boulevard and Black Creek Drive, and Northbound Black Creek Drive is closed from Eglinton Avenue West to Trethewey Drive.