Toronto police respond to reports of active shooting in North York

At least two people have been taken to hospital, one in serious condition, following reports of a shooting in an industrial area of North York.

Toronto police say they received a call at around 10:30 a.m. about reports of a shooting in the area of Alness Street and Magnetic Drive.

It is believed the shooter is still at the scene, police say.

Toronto paramedics say one shooting victim is a woman. She was rushed to hospital in serious condition.

One more person has been taken to hospital with minor injuries, but paramedics didn't provide any information about their age or gender.

Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders could be seen at the location of the shooting, alongside numerous police tactical officers with their guns drawn.