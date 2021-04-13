Man taken to hospital after being shot by police at apartment building
No details released about man's condition at this time
Toronto police shot and injured a man at a downtown apartment building on Tuesday morning.
Police say the man was taken to hospital but the extent of his injuries is unclear at this time. Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which investigates all cases of serious injury and death where police are involved, is now on scene.
Police tweeted the incident happened just before 9 a.m. at a building in the Sherbourne and Shuter streets area.
Officials said the man had a knife, but provided no further details about what was happening when the officers opened fire.
The two officers who were involved were also taken to hospital as part of standard protocol, a police spokesperson confirmed.
POLICE INVESTIGATION<br>Shuter St + Sherbourne St <br>*8.50am*<br>- police were o/s<br>- man with a knife<br>- police firearm discharged<br>- man and officers taken to hospital<br>- injuries unknown at this time<br>- investigation in early stages<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO672818?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO672818</a><br>^ep2—@TPSOperations
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?