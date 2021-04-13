Man taken to hospital after being shot by police at apartment building

Toronto police shot and injured a man at a downtown apartment building on Tuesday morning.

Police say the man was taken to hospital but the extent of his injuries is unclear at this time. Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which investigates all cases of serious injury and death where police are involved, is now on scene.

Police tweeted the incident happened just before 9 a.m. at a building in the Sherbourne and Shuter streets area.

Officials said the man had a knife, but provided no further details about what was happening when the officers opened fire.

The two officers who were involved were also taken to hospital as part of standard protocol, a police spokesperson confirmed.

More to come.