Toronto violin teacher charged with sexual assault of 5-year-old student

A violin teacher in Toronto has been arrested after a five-year-old girl he was instructing was sexually assaulted "on multiple occasions," police say.

Kui Sun, 58, who is known as "teacher Sun" to his students, was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 13, Toronto police said in a statement on Monday.

He faces 10 counts of sexual assault and 10 counts of sexual interference.

Sun teaches violin from his home in the Leslie Street and Sheppard Avenue East area. The offences allegedly took place between May and October 2021.

"On multiple occasions the man sexually assaulted a five-year-old girl he was instructing," police alleged..

Sun will appear in court on Friday, Nov. 26.

Police are appealing for further information about the case and urge anyone with information to contact them.