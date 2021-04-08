Toronto cop charged after incident with sex worker

A Toronto police officer is facing criminal charges after allegedly hiring a sex worker and showing up to their appointment while wearing a gun.

According to a news release from York Regional Police, issued Thursday, a woman told investigators on March 31 that she had been contacted by a man who arranged to meet her at a hotel for sexual services.

When the man got there, police say, he was wearing a gun, and told her that he was a cop. The woman got upset and told him to leave, according to the news release. Officials say the man was off duty at the time.

Travis Houston, 37, was arrested on April 2. He has been charged with obtaining sexual services for consideration, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and mischief.

In a statement, Toronto police said Houston is a constable working at 41 division, and has been with the force for two years.

He has been suspended with pay, as per the Police Services Act.