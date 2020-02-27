7 assessed, 5 given naloxone at Toronto Public Health clinic downtown

Seven people were assessed and five people were given naloxone at a Toronto Public Health office downtown on Wednesday evening, Toronto Fire Services says.

Toronto Fire Capt. David Eckerman said emergency crews were called twice to 277 Victoria St., near Dundas Street East and Yonge Street, for medical incidents. The address houses The Works, a supervised injection service.

The first call came in at about 5:15 p.m., while the second call came in at about 8:10 p.m.

When firefighters arrived for the first call, paramedics and police were there, and they were told that two men in their 50s were unconscious from a suspected fentanyl overdose. Naloxone was administered.

When firefighters arrived for the second call for reports of people having trouble breathing, five people were being assessed by staff, three of whom were given one dose of naloxone. Then the three received a second dose of naloxone.

Lenore Bromley, spokesperson for Toronto Public Health, said in an email on Wednesday night that staff are looking into the situation.

"Our staff were responsive and alerted local paramedic services right away. Our top priority is to ensure the health and safety of our clients and the broader community," she said.

"In situations where potential overdoses may occur, we always work to ensure that people receive the appropriate medical care, as needed. We will continue to look into this matter and have obtained a sample for drug checking to understand the further details," she added.