Toronto 'a little bit safer' after police collect more than 3,000 guns through buyback program
City allocated $750K to help set up program, police say
Toronto police say they have collected more than 3,000 firearms from city residents over the course of their three-week gun buyback program.
The more than 2,200 long guns and more than 900 handguns will all be destroyed, police officials announced Thursday.
"I really feel that our homes and neighbourhoods are a little bit safer with 3,100 operational firearms removed from our homes," said Toronto Police Insp. Chris Boddy.
The buyback program began April 26 and ended May 17. Police announced in May that they had so far collected 2,700 unwanted guns.
Boddy also stated that in addition to the firearms, police retrieved a number of air rifles and thousands of rounds of ammunition.
"This program is part of a larger strategy to help reduce the supply of guns available to criminals. I'm confident we've kept some guns out of the wrong hands through this program," said Chief Mark Saunders.
The buyback program, in partnership with the City of Toronto, allows Toronto residents to get rid of their unwanted guns.
In a news conference, Saunders said that the city funded the program, allocating around $750,000.
"When we talk about the cost of saving lives, or potential criminal offences, that cost is a lot higher than that," said Saunders.
"So I think that the money factor doesn't way out the safety factor that this has created."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.