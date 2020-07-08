The Toronto Police Services Board is launching a series of virtual town halls Thursday to allow the public to speak about reform and public safety, as calls in the city grow for greater police accountability.

The board says it's the first time it's ever held a series of public meetings on these specific issues — and in this way.

"We have had other issues that have generated considerable public interest in the past but this response, and the forum we have chosen to hear from the public, is unprecedented," the board said in a statement, adding that the town hall was originally slated for one day, but three more have been scheduled to accommodate more speakers.

The other three will be held this Friday, Wednesday July 15, and Thursday,July 16.

The virtual meetings come as momentum builds for police reform, starting with the killing of George Floyd by a white officer in Minneapolis back in May and the worldwide protests that followed. The death of Regis Korchinksi-Paquet after Toronto police were called to her family's apartment, and the fatal shooting of Ejaz Choudhry by Peel police, have only made the calls louder.

However, Toronto city council voted against a motion last week that would have seen the 2021 police budget cut by at least 10 per cent, with the savings allocated to community services. And while there is a range of ideas within the community on what reform should look like, many are doubtful the town halls will bring those changes about.

Community views

Groups like Black Lives Matter Toronto have made a number of calls, including to defund the police budget by 50 per cent, and for the money to be redirected to areas like housing, public health and anti-violence programs.

It's a call that has the support of many community groups.

Meghana Rajanhally speaking at a Toronto rally in support of defunding the police on Monday July 6. (CBC)

"We want to show up as allies to Black and Indigenous folk and say:that this is enough," said Meghana Rajanahally, who is part of a group of Davenport residents who staged a rally this week calling for the police to be defunded.

"And so we want to bring attention also to what needs to be created as an alternative to policing and where this money can go," Rajanahally added.

Other groups are also calling for greater transparency when it comes to the police budget.

"We're asking for … a line-by-line breakdown as to why the budget is going to where it's going and why not other areas," said Semir Bulle, co-founder of Doctors for Defunding Police.

"We want a cost-benefit analysis the same way we do in medicine for every dollar that is spent."

Semir Bulle, co-founder of Doctors for Defunding Police, says the group is calling for more transparency in the police budget. (Semir Bulle)

The group argues that policing has become a "public-health emergency", and it supports a move to create a non-police response team for mental-health calls.

Town hall, then what?

While those perspectives will likely be shared at the Toronto Police Services' Board town hall meetings, how much change the discussions will spark is unclear.

Some police reform advocates acknowledge the meetings — and the widespread public interest in them — are a step forward, but question what will happen after that.

"I think this is the moment for change that someone like me has been waiting for for 40 years," said John Sewell, co-ordinator of the Toronto Police Accountability Coalition.

John Sewell, head of the Toronto Police Accountability Coalition, questions how effective town hall meetings hosted by the Toronto Police Services Board will be in actually bringing about reform. (Garry Asselstine/CBC)

"But my fear is that the Police Services Board will stand in the way of change as they have in the past … They're always willing to listen to people. But when it comes to doing things, they don't do anything," said Sewell, who is a former mayor of Toronto.

Alok Mukherjee, who spent more than 10 years as the chair of the Toronto Police Services Board, also acknowledges the four days of town hall meetings are "significant."

But he says many of the changes that community groups are calling for involve higher levels of government stepping in.

"The question is whether there is the political will to do it."