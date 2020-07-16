Final chance for Torontonians to weigh in on police reform in series of town halls
City council voted against motion to cut police budget last month
Torontonians will have a final chance to weigh in on public consultations about police reform today, while protesters are set to take to the streets demanding that the force be defunded.
The Toronto Police Services Board's fourth and final town hall on "police accountability, reform and community safety priorities" is due to begin at 9 a.m.
Late last month, city council voted against a cut to the force's budget, but proposed a series of changes to policing including anti-racism measures and the implementation of body cameras.
But the group organizing the protest, called No Pride in Policing Coalition, says that doesn't go nearly far enough.
They advocate against body cameras for officers and are also calling for the force's budget to be cut by 50 per cent, with the money going toward community programs.
The protest is set to begin at noon outside police headquarters.
