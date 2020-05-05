Police chief praises officers for arresting man who appeared to throw rocks at one of their own

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders is praising officers who arrested a man after he was caught on video throwing rocks at a lone female police officer and smashing the windows of her vehicle on Monday afternoon.

The man, 42, was taken into custody by 51 Division officers following the incident on Seaton Street near Shuter Street, close to Dundas Street East and Sherbourne Street. Police were first called to the scene for an assault in progress shortly after 2 p.m.

According to Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, the man was assaulting another man and throwing rocks. One officer responded to the call and the man began to throw rocks at her.

Her vehicle was damaged and other officers went to the scene. The man was then arrested.

Area resident Erin Leslie took a video of the confrontation. She said the man starting stealing packages from doorsteps on Seaton Street near Shuter Street. He was going door-to-door.

Each & everyday the members of the <a href="https://twitter.com/TorontoPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TorontoPolice</a> use their training & skills to de-escalate critical situations.I commend the officers at <a href="https://twitter.com/TPS51Div?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TPS51Div</a> who responded to calls for service & executed a safe arrest of an aggressive suspect without further incident or injury to anyone. —@marksaunderstps

"I was alerted when he was in front of my house and a neighbour shouted that the man was throwing rocks and stealing. I witnessed the man throw a rock at the neighbour but missed, then continued down the street looking for packages on doorsteps," Leslie said.

The commotion drew the attention of neighbours, who went outside to watch. Someone called 911, she said.

About five minutes after the first rock was thrown, the police officer arrived on the scene. Leslie said she went inside to grab her phone so she could record the incident.

"As soon as the officer left her car, the man started throwing rocks," she said.

A Toronto police officer stands behind her vehicle as a man on the other side of it raises his arm to throw a rock at her. This is an image taken from a video shot by area resident Erin Leslie. (YouTube)

Leslie said the officer tried to apprehend the man as he shattered the windows of her vehicle with rocks and she tried unsuccessfully to Taser him twice.

When additional officers arrived on the scene, the first one tackled the man. Several other police cars then arrived.

Nobody appeared to be seriously hurt, Leslie said. The police vehicle clearly, however, sustained damage.

The man has been charged with theft from mail, assault with a weapon, mischief, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and uttering threats.