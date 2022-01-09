Toronto Police Service investigates allegations of impropriety in promotions process

The Toronto Police Service says it is investigating allegations of impropriety in a human resources process in which several officers were promoted in the ranks.

Allison Sparkes, corporate communications director for Toronto police, confirmed the investigation in an email on Sunday.

According to the Toronto police website, internal disciplinary matters involving officers are heard by what is called the Tribunal, a quasi-judicial forum where the police investigate allegations of serious breaches of its code of conduct and Police Services Act.

"If the matter were to proceed to Tribunal, it would be made public in that process. Should criminal charges arise, those would also be made public by the Service," Sparkes said in the email.

So far, Toronto police say no arrests have been made.

CBC Toronto has learned the investigation involves at least one high ranking officer and whether some of those applying for promotions were leaked information about the questions they might face during interviews for their promotions.

Police sources have told CBC Toronto that 70 to 80 constables were recently promoted to the rank of sergeant.

A supervisor scored all of the officers on their ability to supervise other officers. If their scores were high enough, the officers were invited to write a multiple choice exam about Toronto police practices and standards. The exam has about 100 questions.

If the officers scored highly enough on the exam, they were invited to be interviewed by a board of three senior officers, usually an inspector, superintendent and staff superintendent. The interview by the board makes up about 60 per cent of the scoring process.

Police sources told CBC Toronto that several officers have been notified that they are now under investigation or are witness officers in the investigation.

The sources added that rank and file officers who did not get promoted are wondering why they were excluded.