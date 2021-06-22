Toronto police announce 2nd arrest in birthday party shooting

Toronto police have announced a second arrest in connection with a shooting at a child's birthday party on the weekend that injured four people.

James Ramer, Interim Police Chief, told reporters on Tuesday that a 21-year-old Toronto man is now in custody. He faces four counts of aggravated assault and seven firearm-related charges.

One of the injured, a five-year-old girl, remains in critical condition.

Two boys, aged 1 and 11, were also injured. Both boys have been released from hospital. One of the two alleged shooters, whose arrest was announced yesterday, was also injured.

On Monday, police said they had arrested Demar Cadogan, 24, of Toronto, in connection with the shooting, which happened in Rexdale in the city's northwest.

The shooting happened in the area of Byng Avenue and Tandridge Crescent on Saturday. Police were called to the scene shortly before 8 p.m. The birthday party was outdoors.

Cadogan has been charged with discharging a firearm with intent, possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate, possession of a loaded regulated firearm, and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that anyone with information should contact 23 Division at (416) 808-2300 or Crime Stoppers at (416) 222-8477.