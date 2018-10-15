Toronto Police sergeant to face new sexual assault trial after Crown wins appeal

Toronto Sergeant Police Christopher Heard will face a new trial for sexual assault after the crown appealed a lower court decision to acquit him.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Tamarin Dunne handed down the decision Monday, a little under a year after the original case against Heard was dismissed.

The Crown alleges Heard picked up two women from the Entertainment District on separate occasions in the fall of 2015 and sexually assaulted them in his marked cruiser.

Heard has always denied the allegations, but admitted he drove the women home.

In her ruling, Dunne reviewed the facts of the case.

The first woman alleges she was assaulted by Heard on Sept. 25. The second woman came forward with a similar story about an incident on Nov. 1.

The Crown listed a number of facts that it argued shows Heard demonstrated a similar pattern of behaviour in both cases.

The officer targeted women who appeared to be alone and offered them a ride home.

Both women accepted the offer because Heard was a uniformed police officer and drove a marked vehicle.

Both women sat in the front seat.

Heard did not turn on the in-car camera or audio system in either incident.

He engaged in unwanted sexual touching with both women until he was rebuffed.

Heard admitted he did not turn on the in-car camera, which is against police protocols, but denies he engaged in unwanted sexual touching of either woman.

During the appeal, Crown lawyer Philip Perlmutter argued identical stories told by the women, who are strangers to each other, made it unlikely that it was just a coincidence.

Defence lawyer Gary Clewley represented Heard at his trial and the appeal. (Nick Boisvert/CBC)

Heard's defence lawyer Gary Clewley said at trial "the evidence standing alone of either [woman] Is insufficient on either or both grounds of reliability and credibility."

Trial judge Russell Otter accepted that there were similarities in the allegations made by the women, but he acquitted Heard, ruling inconsistencies in their testimony left him with reasonable doubt that the assaults had happened.

Dunnet wrote in her decision to allow the appeal that "the approach of the trial judge was flawed." She believes the Crown listed "distinctive similarities that demonstrated a pattern of behaviour" by Heard.

In ordering a new trial she wrote, " the trial judge failed to consider the Crown's position and assess similar fact evidence."

And if the trial judge had properly considered it, she wrote,"he would have had an important piece of evidence to support a legitimate chain of reasoning that [Heard] sexually assaulted the complainants.

"Absent from the trial judge's errors, the verdicts would not necessarily have been the same," Dunnet wrote.









