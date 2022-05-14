Toronto police seek witnesses after man dies in solo Vespa crash

A man in his 30s was traveling eastbound on a Vespa when he appeared to lose control and crashed, according to police.

Officers were called to Locksley Avenue and Roselawn Avenue in the city's west end around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, police say.

"Unfortunately, the man was pronounced dead at the scene," Const. Laura Brabant told CBC News.

The Traffic Services division is handling the investigation, she added.

Anyone who saw someone driving on a "Vespa-type motor vehicle" in the area around that time is being encouraged to contact investigators.

Police are also asking for anyone with potentially relevant video surveillance to come forward.