Toronto police seek suspects considered armed, dangerous after east end homicide

Toronto police are seeking help locating two suspects following a homicide in the city's east end.

Police say that Nicholas Hirsch, 25, and Chelsey Mais, 29, are wanted in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in a parking lot behind a building in the area of Gerrard Street East and Woodbine Avenue.

Officers were called to the area shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday, where they found the person with signs of significant physical trauma. Police identified the woman as 32-year-old Megan Elizabeth Grant.

Police have identified the victim of a homicide on Thursday in Toronto's east end as 32-year-old Megan Elizabeth Grant. (Toronto Police Service handout)

On Sunday, police announced the search for Hirsch and Mais, who are considered armed and dangerous. They said initial information suggests a woman was in the parking lot and then the suspect arrived and shot the victim.

In a news release, police said an arrest warrant has been issued for Hirsch, who is wanted on charges of first degree murder. They said an arrest warrant has also been issued for Mais, who is wanted on charges of accessory after the fact to murder.

Police say members of the public should not approach either party if they see them, but to instead call 911.

Anyone with information can contact police directly at 416-808-7400 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.