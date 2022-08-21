Toronto police seek man wanted for first-degree murder charge

Toronto police are seeking the public's help finding a man wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Daniella Mallia, 23.

Mallia died after being found shot in an underground garage in Toronto on Thursday. She was the 42nd homicide victim in Toronto this year.

Police say they were called to 2265 Jane Street, north of Highway 401, around 1 p.m.

Daniella Mallia, 23, died Thursday after being found shot in an underground parking lot in Toronto. (Toronto Police Service handout)

Police are now searching for Dylon Dowman, 33, of Toronto, who is wanted on a national warrant for first-degree murder.

Police consider him armed and dangerous. He is 6'2" and approximately 380 lbs. Police say he has a tattoo on his left forearm that says "Gutta Musik."

Police say Dowman should not be approached if people see him, and instead they should call 911.

Anyone with relevant information can reach police at 416-808-7400 or submit a tip anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.