Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting children in Jane and Finch area

Toronto police are warning the public about a man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting children in the Jane and Finch area of the city.

David Cunningham, 55, of Toronto, is wanted for three counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference.

In a news release on Friday, police alleged that Cunningham befriended several children in the Jane and Finch area starting in May of this year. The children reported to police that they were sexually assaulted.

Cunningham is described as having grey short hair, a long salt and pepper beard, and markings under his eyes. He rides a red and black e-bike and wears a red helmet.

Police said he was last believed to be living in Toronto but may be anywhere in Ontario. Barrie Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police are also looking for him.

"Investigators are seeking to locate the man and anyone with any information about his whereabouts is urged to contact police," Toronto police said in the release.

Police have released two photos of Cunningham.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (416) 808-2922, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).