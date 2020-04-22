Mustang filmed doing doughnuts at Yonge and Dundas, police now searching for driver

Toronto police are urging a driver who was filmed doing several doughnuts in the Yonge and Dundas intersection Monday night to come forward.

A video posted to social media Tuesday shows a black Mustang spinning out, with its wheels squealing, at least five times in the middle of the typically-busy intersection. A handful of people are seen filming the stunt near the car with their cellphones.

A vehicle appears to be blocking off the south side of Yonge Street during the stunt. About 20 seconds into the video, and after the car starts to drive south down Yonge Street, a police car is seen driving toward the vehicle with its lights and siren on.

Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson said an officer happened to be in the area and noticed the stunt just after 10 p.m. The officer attempted to pull the driver over, which led to a brief pursuit.

Hopkinson said police abandoned the chase because pursuing a driver through city streets at high speeds is "a risk to the public."

He said police have the car's license plate and encouraged the driver to call a lawyer and turn him or herself in. The driver could face charges including stunt driving and dangerous driving, according to Hopkinson.

Police are asking for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

Last week, the City of Toronto said while there has been a dramatic drop in the volume of traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a large increase in speeding and stunt driving.

Toronto police reported a 35 per cent increase in speeding tickets from March 15 to 31, and a nearly 200 per cent increase in the number of stunt driving incidents compared to the same period last year.