Toronto police say boy, 14, abducted from northwest end of city

Toronto police say a 14-year-old boy has been abducted in the northwest end of the city and they are extremely concerned for his safety.

Shammah Jolayemi was last seen in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue on Wednesday at 8:25 a.m.

Const. Michelle Flannery, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said police do not know who abducted him.

"There is something that had led investigators to believe this is an abduction rather than a missing boy," Flannery said Wednesday night.

Police say a vehicle was seen in the area where the boy was was seen; a black Jeep Wrangler with oversize front tires and a front push bar with round fog lights.

No licence plate is available.

Police are also looking to speak to the boy's step brother, Olakan Osikoya.

Jolayemi is described as about five foot eleven inches, to six feet tall, with a slim build and short dark brown hair. He was wearing a grey hoody, grey track pants with a thin orange stripe, shiny black puffy coat, and black and yellow Air Jordan shoes.