Toronto police say suspect tried to steal vehicle with baby inside

One man is in police custody after attempting to carjack a vehicle in Toronto's east end.

Police were called to the Coxwell Avenue and Hanson Street area shortly after 9 p.m. Friday.

Officers say a man armed with a knife tried to steal a car with a baby inside.

The altercation drew attention from people passing by, who came to help the driver.

They were able to subdue the suspect, holding him until police arrived.

Police say the baby is safe.