Police arrest 2 in Scarborough after bank robbed, alleged getaway car crashes

Toronto police have arrested two bank robbery suspects early Monday at the scene of a crash involving an alleged getaway car.

Police said a bank near Markham Road and Steeles Avenue East in Scarborough was robbed and officers were called to the scene shortly before 9 a.m.

No shots were fired in the robbery and there are no reports of injuries, but one of the suspects was reportedly carrying a shotgun.

The suspects obtained a quantity of goods and fled in a car. The car crashed in the area of Tapscott Road and Passmore Avenue. Two suspects got out of the car and both were immediately placed in custody.

Tapscott Road and Passmore Avenue are closed as officers investigate.

Officers are continuing to investigate.