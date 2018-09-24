Police, bankers offer $10,000 reward for tips leading to arrest of 2 accused robbers

A reward up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two men accused of robbing a bank in Scarborough in May.

"We've had little information from the public to date," said Acting Insp. Lauren Progue of the Toronto Police Service.

"We can't do this alone, we're asking for community assistance, and we rely heavily on information from the public."

Police and the Canadian Bankers Association have joined forces to offer the reward.

Police allege that Jesse Jack Breese, 21, and Nathan Hunter, 20, robbed a TD Canada Trust bank on Warden Avenue, south of St. Clair Avenue East, on May 24.

Security footage shows Jesse Jack Breese, 21 left, and Nathan Hunter, 20, right, in the bank. Both are wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. (Toronto Police)

Investigators allege Breese, Hunter and two other men entered the bank, ordered people to lie on the ground, and fired into the floor, using a handgun. Police allege the group used a stolen 2017 Honda Accord to flee the scene.

In early June, police found and arrested the alleged getaway driver and one male robbery suspect.

Police said Breese is also wanted for attempted murder in connection with a June 3rd shooting in Barrie. Police believe the same getaway car was used in the shooting.

Both men wanted for 10 charges

Police first identified Breese in August when officers requested a Canada-wide warrant for him.

On Monday, members of the Toronto Police hold up squad identified Hunter as a second outstanding robbery suspect.

Both men are wanted for 10 charges including robbery with a firearm, using a firearm to commit an indictable offence, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The Canadian Bankers Association is working with Toronto Police to implement the reward.

"Someone out there knows the whereabouts of these bank robbers. Today we are calling on you to do the right thing," Malcolm Chivers, director of corporate security for the association, said on Monday.

"When we do need that added incentive for people to come forward, it has been effective," Chivers said. "I think a majority of the times, people come forward."

Investigators believe both men are violent and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers.