Police board extends Ramer as interim chief until end of 2022

Interim Toronto police Chief James Ramer will continue in his role until the end of 2022, the Toronto Police Services Board announced Friday.

In a news release, the board said the extension will "provide much needed stable leadership" for the police force and residents of the city as the world "emerges from a global pandemic."

It will also allow for an "effective transition period," the board said. Ramer was appointed to the role last August when former chief Mark Saunders retired.

"While Chief Ramer guides the service as we move out of the COVID-19 pandemic, having a stronger foundation of progress on our priorities will provide the best context in which the board can select the next Chief to lead the Toronto Police Service," said board chair Jim Hart in a statement.

Ramer has been with the force since 1980 and before his appointment as interim chief, he was in charge of investigative squads and a variety of specialized units. He also oversaw the expansion of various initiatives to respond to people in crisis, as well as leading the development of a gang-prevention strategy focused on "proactive engagement with young people," and has an expertise in counter-terrorism, according to a previous police news release.

Ramer previously said he will not be applying for the job permanently.