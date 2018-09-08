Toronto police pull body from Lake Ontario in city's east end

Toronto police say a man's body has been found in Lake Ontario near the city's east end.

A bystander spotted the body in the water on Saturday around 12:30 p.m., according to Const. Gary Long.

The marine unit was called to the area and initially had difficulty locating the body due to choppy conditions on the lake.

Police have not released any other information about the man's identity.

They say officers are still investigating, but the death has not been deemed suspicious.