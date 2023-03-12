Man dies in hospital 6 days after being found with gunshot wounds in Scarborough motel

A 39-year-old man of no fixed address died in a Toronto hospital on Sunday after he was found with gunshot wounds at a Scarborough motel last Monday, police say.

In a news release on Sunday, police said officers responded to a medical call at the Roycroft Motel on Kingston Road, near McCowan Road, on March 6 at about 1 a.m.

Officers found Shawn Walters with gunshot wounds in the motel.

Paramedics took Walters to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. He died in hospital on Sunday. Walters is the city's tenth homicide victim of the year.

Police said they consider his death to be a homicide.

Officers are asking anyone who has information, or who had contact with Walters between Saturday, March 4 to Monday, March 6, to contact investigators or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.